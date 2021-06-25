Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share mysterious post about potential environmental award project

Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a mysterious post on their official Instagram page showing the back of Prince William’s head as a drone flies towards him with the London skyline behind.



The caption accompanying the short clip reads, “@earthshotprize news coming later this week…” with no other information.

The Earthshot Prize is described on its Instagram as a “global environmental Prize to discover and scale the solutions to the biggest challenges facing our planet.”

It therefore seems likely that the Duke and Duchess, either together or separately, will be joining forces with the award and supporting its environmental causes.

On its website The Earthshot Prize says that the award, “aims to turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism, by highlighting the ability of human ingenuity to bring about change, and inspiring collective action.”

As of yet, we will have to wait and see exactly what the full details of the royal couple’s involvement in the project will be, when more information is released later this week.

Recently, the Duchess of Cambridge unveiled her work on a very different project known as Big Change Starts Small. Self-described as a “landmark report,” it aims be the first step to “change the way people think about early childhood.”

The Duchess’ project stresses the importance of everything from “creating communities of support” to “building a mentally healthier and more nurturing society.”

You Might Also Like