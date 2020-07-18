The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share lovely post to celebrate Camilla's 73rd birthday

Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, a very happy birthday on Friday (17 July) as she turned 73.

Will and Kate posted a lovely photograph of themselves and Camilla, as well as Prince Charles, on their official @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account to celebrate the occasion. In the sweet snap, the four royals can be seen laughing happily together in a group while out and about for an official engagement.

In the accompanying caption, the Cambridges wrote: "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cornwall!" followed by cake and balloon emojis.



Camilla's 73rd birthday has also been marked by the release of a brand new portrait of the Duchess.

In the stunning snap, taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson and posted on Clarence House's official Instagram account on Thursday (16 July), Camilla can be seen smiling happily in a bright blue outfit, while standing in the grounds of the royal home she shares with husband Prince Charles.

The accompanying caption reads: "A new photograph of The Duchess of Cornwall has been released to mark Her Royal Highness’s 73rd birthday tomorrow.

"The photo was taken earlier this week in the garden of Clarence House."

Clarence House also shared a special video clip for Camilla which featured her friends and patronages wishing her a very happy birthday. This included staff at Battersea Dogs and Cats home, members of the Royal Academy of Dance, and a group of Chelsea pensioners.

Clarence House added the caption: "Three cheers for HRH as birthday wishes come in for The Duchess of Cornwall."

