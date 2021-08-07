Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share adorable picture of Princess Charlotte

(PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a new picture of Princess Charlotte taking part in the Big Butterfly Count.

It was part of a series of photographs taken by Kate recently in Norfolk.

They wrote on Twitter: “We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK.

“Butterfly Conservation are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Hopefully you can beat last year’s total @savebutterflies!”

