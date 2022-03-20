Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 'shake their waists like nobody's business' as they begin Caribbean tour with dancing

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge help out at a chocolate farm in Belize - PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were “shaking their waists like nobody’s business” in Belize on Sunday as they put protests over the “colonial overtones” of their tour behind them.

The couple could not resist dancing to the traditional Garifuna drums in the beach front village of Hopkins, known as “the happiest village” in the country.

Although the Duchess, 40, took the lead on the dance floor, the Duke, 39, quickly followed suit and appeared particularly enthusiastic, impressing one of the drummers with his rhythm so much he said he must be “part Belizean.”

Earlier, the couple were welcomed to a chocolate farm, noting that their children would be “very jealous”.

The visit was arranged at the last minute after protests forced Kensington Palace to cancel a planned engagement at Akte il HA Cacao Farm in the village of Indian Creek because of protests about indigenous rights.

Local resident Silvia Larea said she was pleased the protests hadn’t spoilt the whole trip.

“It was just a few people with a local grievance,” she said. “They don’t represent how the rest of us feel, we are very glad to have them here.”

In Hopkins, the Cambridges were treated to traditional dancing and food by the local Garifuna community.

The Duchess, wearing a blue Tory Burch floral dress, and the Duke, who ditched his jacket and tie in the searing heat, watched nine children from the local Holy Family RC perform four elaborate dances in their honour.

They were offered a plantain coconut broth, called Hudutu, made with fish and spices, and a sweet sava porridge called Sahau by celebrity chef Sean Kuylen.

Hopkins has a population of just 1,000, descended from the crew of a shipwrecked slave ship.

Laura Cacho, 57, who danced with the gyrating Duke, said afterwards: "That was so exciting. A dream come true.

"It was fun, he was a good dancer and I told him he got the Garifuna culture in him.

"He did the punta dance better than me. He had beautiful rhythm.

“Kate was excellent as well and definitely has Garifuna culture in her.

"They were shaking their waists like nobody's business."

Drummer Nahyme Castio, 22, said the performance had “gone down great” and that he was surprised by the Duke’s moves, although he initially mistook him for Prince Harry.

“He was so good, he was really getting into it,” he said. “I’m sure he must be part Belizean.”

After the dancing, the couple performed that all important royal duty; the planting of a tree. This time, it was a Yellow Copperpod dug into the sand. “Great spot for it,” the Duke said.

At the Che’il cacao farm, whose name translates as “wild Mayan chocolate”, the royal couple were forced to work for their sugary treats, which are said to be a favourite with Belizeans and tourists alike.

The Duchess tried her hand at grinding nibs, broken-up made cocoa beans, backbreaking work traditionally performed by the women in rural communities.

As she watched her husband pounding away with a mortar and pestle made from volcanic rock she said: “The smell of the chocolate is amazing.”

The Duke, apparently pleased with his efforts, even joked about giving up his day job as a working royal, asking owner Julio Saqui: “Do you take apprentices? Can I come and work for you, it’s my kind of thing.”

The couple’s eyes lit up when they saw chocolate fountains, dipping tortilla chips into the brown sticky liquid, and tried hot chocolate made from the organic farm with the Duchess confessing: “I think our children will be very jealous.”

The Mayans were the first known people to live in the region and used cacao for ceremonies, rituals and as medicine. Their cacao trees survived for centuries in the “wild” until they were rediscovered, according to Mr Saqui.

He buys wet cacao beans from local small farmers, who desperately need a market for their produce, then ferments and dries them before roasting them on a fire hearth and processing them into fresh chocolate bars.

The Duke and Duchess later met a small group of marine conservation specialists to learn about Belize’s unique marine environment, which includes the world's second-largest reef.