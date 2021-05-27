Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revisit where they first met and fell in love in Scotland
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are taking a trip down memory lane during a royal tour of Scotland, having spent the day at St Andrews University, where they first met and fell in love.
The royal pair took part in a tree-planting ceremony as they visited the university campus and met with current students.
While visiting their old college town, where they studied together almost 20-years-ago, the royals also got competitive during a yacht race together on West Sands beach.
Prince William managed to win first place against his wife Kate, with the owner of the yacht company Blown Away Guy McKenzie telling People: "We were surprised as we expected the duchess to win as she the more experienced sailor."
The special visit is part of their mini-tour of Scotland that started earlier this week, during which they’ve visited Edinburgh, Fife and Orkney.
An official Kensington Palace statement outlined: “Their Royal Highnesses look forward to meeting a wide variety of people across the country, as well as charities and organisations who are doing incredible work on issues such as the environment, mental health, homelessness and addiction.”
During an earlier visit to Turning Point Scotland’s centre in Coatbridge, Kate paid homage to Prince William's late mother Princess Diana, wearing a royal blue Zara blazer with a matching pleated Hope skirt.
Kate's ensemble is a near replica of what Diana wore on 9th September, 1992, during a trip to Nottingham.
