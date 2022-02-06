Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski picks up one final dominant road win over North Carolina

Ryan Young
·Writer
·3 min read

  Mike Krzyzewski
    Mike Krzyzewski
    American basketball player and coach

Mike Krzyzewski walked off the court at the Dean E. Smith Center a winner for the final time on Saturday night.

Krzyzewski and No. 9 Duke cruised to an 87-67 blowout win over North Carolina on Saturday, which marked the basketball legend's final time coaching in Chapel Hill.

Krzyzewski is wrapping up his 42nd and final season leading the Blue Devils. Though he was met with boos upon arrival, as expected, longtime Tar Heels coach Roy Williams made the trip to see Krzyzewski’s final game there.

“I’ve seen so many great players play against us in a Carolina uniform. Thank goodness we’ve been able to have a few of our own too, which has made it unbelievable,” Krzyzewski said before the game. “That’s what I’ll remember the most, is the level of talent from both teams on the court. We’ve had so many amazing games, some that we’ve won and some that we’ve lost. But they’ve been really high level games.”

Duke came out hot, and opened the day on a massive 31-8 record spanning more than 10 minutes. Though the Tar Heels cut the game to just 11 by halftime, Duke held them scoreless for more than four minutes to start the second half while using an 11-0 run to regain full control. From there, the Blue Devils simply cruised to the 20-point win, their fifth straight.

Brady Manek led North Carolina with 21 points and six rebounds while shooting 6-of-10 from the 3-point line. Armando Bacot added 12 points, and R.J. Davis finished with 11 in the loss — which snapped a four-game win streak for the Tar Heels. Those three were the only players to score in double figures for North Carolina.

A.J. Griffin led Duke with 27 points, and both Paolo Banchero and Wendell Moore Jr. finished with 13 in the win. As a team, Duke out-rebounded North Carolina by 16 and shot nearly 58% from the field.

Krzyzewski will get at least one more crack against North Carolina, as they’ll host the Tar Heels for the final game of the season on March 5.

Though he’s had, and will have, many more great moments throughout the rest of his retirement tour, one final win in Chapel Hill is undoubtedly a great way for Krzyzewski to end his career.


Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils walks of the floor of the Dean E. Smith Center for the final time after a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Feb. 05, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Duke won 87-67. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
