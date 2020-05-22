The Duke of Cambridge warns of the impact of lockdown on the mental health of children

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out in concern about how the lockdown may impact the mental health of children. The royal – who has been involved in a number of mental-health campaigns over the years – took part in a Zoom conversation with five health professionals from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust to discuss the best ways to manage the potential problems.

"I'm particularly worried as to how the young people are going to cope long term because we're all muddling through this period," William said. "But the long-term implications – of school being missed, anxiety levels, family members sadly dying and the sort of general economic outlook – do you think that will play heavily on your services and what they'll need?"

"Interestingly, some of our referral rates have gone down but I would imagine that as we're starting to come out of lockdown and people are starting to get back into the world again, [we're] starting to realise just what we've been through and we'll start to see our referral rate increase and the impact on our services," Consultant psychiatrist Frances Doherty, who runs an inpatient mental health unit for teenagers, said.

"What I think has been really helpful is a lot of work has been done to think about how young people can care for themselves, how parents can care for them, to help them to survive and to thrive even… through the pandemic. But I think it's the other side of it that we'll have all the challenges that you mentioned."

The team also discussed the issues with younger children not being able to understand what social distancing is and the efforts made to help vulnerable children feel more at ease during these difficult times.

William then thanked the health professionals for all the great work they are doing.

"I would just like to say before I go that I'm hugely grateful for all you're doing and hope enough people are saying thank you and appreciate all the hard work that not only you, but all your team are doing right now. You're all making a huge difference."

