Duke hopeful Tre Jones will be ready for ACC play after foot sprain

Tre Jones missed his second straight game on Saturday due to a sprain in his left foot. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With ACC play just around the corner, No. 4 Duke is still without its star guard.

Tre Jones missed his second straight game on Saturday while dealing with a “mild” left foot sprain. Jones missed their win against Wofford on Dec. 19, too — the Blue Devils’ final game before the holiday break — and simply wasn’t ready to go. He is currently listed as day-to-day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We told him not to workout when he was home, so he wasn’t able to try the exercises,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said, via the Charlotte News & Observer. “The first afternoon when we were back, we had no contact, just a lot of shooting and running and he did everything. “He felt pretty good after but still not completely sure.”

Though Jones was stuck on the sidelines, Duke had no trouble against Brown on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils cruised to a 75-50 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium behind 19 points from center Vernon Carey Jr. and 14 points off the bench from Alex O’Connell. It marked their fifth straight win following last month’s shocking last-second loss to Stephen F. Austin.

Though Duke hasn’t needed Jones in its past two games, the sophomore will certainly be useful when ACC play kicks off next week — starting with Duke’s game on Tuesday against Boston College. Jones has averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 assists per game so far this season, and has shined in big wins for the Blue Devils this year — including a 20-point, 12-assist performance against No. 14 Michigan State earlier this month and a 15-point outing in their season-opening win against No. 5 Kansas.

While he doesn’t have an exact timeline, Krzyzewski is hopeful that Jones will be ready to go on Tuesday.

“I think he needs another day or two,” Krzyzewski said. “I expect him to participate in practice with contact [on Sunday].”

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: