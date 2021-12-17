Duke’s basketball schedule changing again due to COVID-19

For the second time in three days, the team Duke had planned to play Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium is changing.

Because of COVID-19 issues, Loyola of Maryland informed Duke on Friday that it will not be traveling to Durham for the scheduled 4 p.m. game against the No. 2 Blue Devils.

Duke (9-1) lined up Loyola (Maryland) on Thursday as a replacement team for the game after Cleveland State, which was originally scheduled to play the Blue Devils on Saturday, paused its season due to positive COVID-19 cases.

So Duke officials are once again actively pursuing another team to play on Saturday. After Cleveland State told Duke on Wednesday it couldn’t play, Duke officials had discussions with “four or five” schools before signing a contract with Loyola (Maryland).

The Blue Devils have already played two games this week, beating South Carolina State, 103-62, on Tuesday night and Appalachian State 92-67 on Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to be Duke’s final nonconference game of the season. The Blue Devils open ACC play Wednesday night against Virginia Tech at 9 p.m.

