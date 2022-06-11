What Duke basketball’s Mark Williams said after working out with the Charlotte Hornets

While watching the 2022 NBA Finals, fixate an eyeball or two on the guy wearing No. 44 for the Boston Celtics.

That’s who Duke’s Mark Williams draws a parallel to in his mind.

“A guy like Robert Williams,” Williams said Friday. “Obviously, he’s battling injury right now. But that’s a guy who plays defense, catches lobs, runs the floor, does a little bit of everything for them.”

If Williams ends up anything akin to Boston’s big man — who’s of no relation to him — it’s safe to say the team that selects him in the NBA Draft later this month will be extremely pleased. And that could very well be the Charlotte Hornets.

Williams went through an individual workout at the Novant Health Training Center, a get-to-know-you session of sorts. Center is an obvious position of need for the Hornets and the 7-foot, 242-pounder checks off many of the boxes that could lead to him being selected by the team that’s a mere two-hour drive from Durham — the place he spent a bulk of the past two years of his life.

Several mock drafts from reputable websites tie Williams to the Hornets, who hold the 13th and 15th picks. He possesses some of the attributes and intangibles they are in dire need of upgrading in order to shore up their defense and reshape their identity on that side of the ball.

“I feel like I’d bring that immediate rim protection,” Williams said, “that guy that can run the floor, be that lob threat on the offensive end, and also be somebody that plays hard every night and ultimately just wants to win.”

Duke’s Mark Williams (15) celebrates as time runs out in Duke’s 78-69 victory over Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament West Regional finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., Saturday, March 26, 2022.

At the draft combine in Chicago last month, Williams registered a few notable measurables: He boasted the longest reach among all participants, checking in at 9 feet, 9 inches, and his wingspan of 7 feet, 6 1/2 inches was tops. He was also the second-tallest player.

During his two seasons at Duke, Williams started in all but eight of the 62 games in which he appeared, averaging 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 23.5 minutes. He’s seventh on Duke’s all-time blocks leaders list with 142. He earned the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award thanks to collecting 110 blocks, which ranks fourth in a single season in Duke history and was the fifth most in the country this season.

Marked improvement

The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist honed his game in several areas in his sophomore season. He insisted he’s more comfortable in the pick-and-roll because he’s worked on his lateral quickness, making him more agile and allowing him to better keep up with his defensive responsibilities and stay in front of guards.

That’s not all, either.

Dukes Mark Williams (15) puts in two during Dukes open practice at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., Friday, April 1, 2022. North Carolina will face Duke in the Final Four Saturday.

“Statistically I feel like my free throw percentage went up,” Williams said. “Obviously, field goal percentage, just making high percentage buckets. I feel like on the defensive end I really improved and my decision making. Whether that’s to go for a block, stay down, altering the shot, staying in front of whoever it is. And then I just feel like I’ve gotten in better shape. More explosive, more athletic — that sort of thing. I feel like I got a whole lot better the whole year.”

Certainly good enough to put him on the radar of the Hornets. Just think about the possibilities of pairing Williams with LaMelo Ball and forcing teams to guard them on set plays.

“Obviously, he a great guard, is willing to pass, willing to make plays,” Williams said. “I feel like I can compliment him pretty well.”

Hornets work out Sharpe, others

Williams’ session was part of a three-workout day for the Hornets that included an individual look at Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe plus a group of hopefuls featuring Michigan State’s Max Christie, the University of Connecticut’s RJ Cole, Furman’s Alex Hunter, Richmond’s Grant Golden, France’s Ismaël Kamagate and Gui Santos of Brazil.

Sharpe is one of the most intriguing players in the draft because he was an early arrival for the Wildcats and didn’t play this past season. In fact, he hasn’t been in a meaningful game since October. But Sharpe, who patterns his game after Washington’s Bradley Beal and Phoenix’s Devin Booker, said he’s received plenty of positive feedback in his 10 workouts. That solidified his decision to keep his name in the draft after initially insisting he planned on being a member of the Wildcats in the fall.

Sharpe is among the select invitees who will be on site at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn later this month to hear his name called and walk across the stage. Despite the uncertainty surrounding him, he could be among the initial seven or eight drafted.

There is plenty of curiosity surrounding his talents.

“Most of the questions that teams got is how will I come out and play,” Sharpe said. “I’ve haven’t played in about a year, but for me I feel like that’s really not any big deal because as a basketball player once you start playing and getting back into the flow, it (doesn’t) really matter. Just keep playing.”