Duke basketball leads North Carolina Tar Heels 39-28 at half: 3 early observations

Jonas Pope IV
·2 min read
Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke came out the gate hot, while North Carolina had a hard time connecting during the first half inside the Dean Dome.

After the end of the first half, the Blue Devils led UNC 39-28.

Not much went right for the Tar Heels early, while it appeared Duke couldn’t miss.

The Blue Devils led the entire first half.

HERE ARE THREE OBSERVATIONS FROM THE FIRST HALF:

DUKE CAME OUT CLICKING

The Blue Devils scored on their first four possessions of the game. Duke didn’t look rattled at all by the sold out crowd, jumping out to an 8-2 lead. The Blue Devils led by as many as 23 in the first half and were in control right from the start.

Six Duke players scored in the first 20 minutes. The Blue Devils got five points from its bench, compared to zero from UNC.

THE AJ GRIFFIN SHOW

While his classmates Paolo Banchero and Trevor Keels got a lot of rookie love, it was A.J. Griffin who made his presence felt early.

Griffin started the game 4-4 from the floor. By the time he missed his first shot, Duke was up 31-10.

At one point, Griffin had more points by himself (7) than the Tar Heels (5). He finished the first half with 13 points on 6-8 shooting.

MANEK SHOWED UP BIG

Brady Manek was the one UNC player who looked engaged during the first half. The Oklahoma transfer was the lone Tar Heels’ player in double-figures and led all scorers with 15 points at the break.

Manek shot 4-7 from three, but his highlight was a drive and dunk that brought the crowd to its feet.

Manek is coming off a season-high 24 point game versus Louisville.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet selected as all-star reserve

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been selected as a reserve for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. He was voted in for the first time in his career by a panel of the NBA’s 30 head coaches. VanVleet is the eighth player in Raptors franchise history to be named an all-star and just the fourth undrafted player in the NBA's modern era to be selected to the prestigious midseason showcase. The game will take place on Feb. 20 in Cleveland. A draft will be held on Feb. 10, when VanVleet will learn wheth

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Gary Trent Jr. has fun with headband inquiry after monster night vs. Hawks

    "No matter how I look on the floor I go out there to play hard and try to win as many basketball games as I can. Regarding my hair, it is clean, but we're going out there to win." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Decker hurt in defending champion US's 5-2 win over Finland

    BEIJING (AP) — Difficult as it was hearing Brianna Decker crying out in pain while laying prone on the ice, Kendall Coyne Schofield understood the U.S. women’s hockey team still had a game to finish. After the Americans wrapped up their 5-2 win over Finland to open the Beijing Games, Schofield could verbalize what she felt when encountering Decker standing on crutches next to the bench. “I just told her, `We got this,'” Schofield said. “No matter what she’s a big part of this group. ... You saw

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann wins bronze in women's 3,000m speed skating at Beijing Games

    Isabelle Weidemann won bronze in the women's 3,000-metre event on Saturday.

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • Reinhart hat trick leads Panthers over Blue Jackets 8-4

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sam Reinhart had his fifth career hat trick to lift the Florida Panthers over the Columbus Blue Jackets 8-4 Monday for their fourth straight win. Mason Marchment had two goals and four assists for a career-high six points to help Columbus secure the top spot in the NHL standings heading into the All-Star break. Aleksander Barkov, Owen Tippett and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and Reinhart added an assist. Anton Lundell had a career-high five assists to put him third among r

  • The last run: White says Olympics will be his final contest

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they'll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference Saturday, not far from the halfpipe where he'll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he'll be hanging 'em up for good after the medal round next week. “In my mind, I've decided this will be my last competition,” he s

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Brown scores 29, Celtics run past shorthanded Heat 122-92

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat 122-92 on Monday night. Boston led by as many as 32 on its way to claiming its fourth victory in five outings. Marcus Smart added 16 points and seven assists. It was Brown’s fourth consecutive game with 25 or more points, and Tatum has scored 20 or more in his last six games. The Celtics' onslaught was keyed on the defensive end, where they forced 18 turnovers.

  • Schouten gives Dutch 1st speedskating gold at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — There was no medal sweep for the Dutch in the first speedskating event of the Beijing Olympics. Irene Schouten made sure they kept the top spot on the podium. Shaking off the pressure of being the heavy favorite, Schouten broke a 20-year-old Olympic record to win the women's 3,000 meters Saturday. She turned in a blazing final lap while skating in the last of 10 pairs to finish in 3 minutes, 56.93 seconds. “I had a lot of pressure from not only the medalists but also from myself,”

  • Macdonald back 'home' again as Ravens defensive coordinator

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Mike Macdonald is back “home” with the Baltimore Ravens. Macdonald was hired as Baltimore’s new defensive coordinator after a year at Michigan. He replaces Don Martindale, who was fired after four seasons. Macdonald started his career as an intern with the Ravens and spent seven years in Baltimore, serving most recently as the linebackers coach from 2018-20. “It’s a dream come true to come back home,” Macdonald said. “This is home for me and my family. So when the opport

  • Canada's Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe move into Olympic moguls finals

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury doesn't think about taking it slow in competition, he just executes. Kingsbury dominated the qualifying round of the men's moguls competition at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, topping the next best skier by more than two points as he began his title defence. He advanced to Saturday's men's final about 90 minutes after teammate Justine Dufour-Lapointe qualified for the women's final. "I didn't try to win today," said Kingsbury at the bottom of the