Is Duke basketball, flaws and all, back in the AP Top 25 this week? One writer’s ballot

Duke enters the ACC tournament on its longest winning streak, and with a double bye, as it takes the No. 4 seed into Greensboro. And, as Blue Devil fans are quick to interject, their six game streak could — probably should — be at seven games if it weren’t for an errant call at the end of regulation in their loss at Virginia.

Duke is at No. 20 on my ballot. Unlike the Blue Devils’ No. 7 preseason ranking, which was based largely on projecting from their incoming recruiting class, they earned their way into the poll.

The Blue Devils, like many of the teams ranked in the bottom five, are very much a flawed team. I’m still not sure they can muster enough offensively to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

But one thing they do well is play to their strengths. They know how they have to play to be successful and they’ve embraced having a defensive identity. Last week’s wins over N.C. State and North Carolina proved as much.

Highest rise

Texas A&M jumped to No. 18 powered by its 67-61 win over then-No. 2 Alabama. The Aggies surprised many finishing second in the Southeastern Conference as winners of eight of their last nine games.

I bumped Marquette to No. 3 on my ballot — up three spots — after it finished the regular season with just two losses in the calendar year. The Golden Eagles have won six straight since losing at Connecticut, including last week’s wins over Butler and St. John’s.

Biggest drop

Providence played like an overachiever for most of the season, but has now lost three of its past four, including back-to-back home losses to Xavier and Seton Hall. It’s not the way the Friars want to enter the postseason. I dropped them from No. 19 to No. 25 on my ballot.

Welcome to the Top 25

The season has been pretty good for former UNC and Duke players-turned-head coaches, and that’s holding true late in the season for Jerry Stackhouse. He’s made Vanderbilt into one of the hottest teams in the SEC entering the league tournament, having won eight of its past nine games.

Story continues

Yes, the Commodores lost to Grambling State back in December. And their road loss at LSU is their only blemish in the past month. But they’ve beaten Tennessee, Auburn, won at Kentucky last week for the first time since 2007 and finished the regular season beating a desperate Mississippi State team fighting to shore up its a bubblicious NCAA tournament resume.

Vandy is No. 23 on my ballot this week.

Outta here

Pitt entered last week with a chance to win the ACC regular season title outright and at the least share it. The Panthers did neither, suffering road losses at both Notre Dame and Miami. And, far less ceremonious, losing their No. 20 ranking on my ballot in the process.

Kentucky certainly righted its course after looking like a team that would be outside of the NCAA tournament bubble a month ago. But losing to Vanderbilt at home got the Wildcats bounced off my ballot at No. 21.

Maryland continued its pattern away from College Park this season. The Terps have looked at times like a Final Four contender at home. But on the road? Their only wins have come at Louisville — the last place team in the ACC — and at Minnesota — the last place team in the Big Ten. Maryland fell off from No. 23 on my ballot after losing at Ohio State and at Penn State.

C.L. Brown’s ballot