Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer gets key commitment from returning point guard

The first Duke player to announce his plans to stay with the Blue Devils this offseason happens to be the one with the ball in his hands most of time.

That elevates the importance of point guard Tyrese Proctor’s decision to play for Duke as a sophomore during the 2023-24 season.

“Unfinished business,” Proctor posted on Twitter on Monday. “Let’s run it back.”

The 6-5 Proctor arrived at Duke last August from Australia, a year earlier than planned. Originally a commit for the class of 2023, Proctor reclassified to join the Blue Devils in Jon Scheyer’s first season as head coach following Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement.

Playing all 36 Duke games this season, starting 34 times, Proctor established himself as Duke’s primary ball handler and became a key perimeter scorer while starting the team’s final 21 games.

For the season, he averaged 9.4 points and 3.3 assists per game while hitting 38.1% of his shots from the field. But he showed flashes of more, like when he made 5 of 8 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers, to score 15 points with five assists in Duke’s 85-78 win over Miami in the ACC tournament semifinals.

