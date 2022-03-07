  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Duke assistant Chris Carrawell explains why he refused to shake Hubert Davis' hand

Jason Owens
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Hubert Davis
    American basketball player
  • Chris Carrawell
    American basketball player

Saturday's loss to North Carolina was a bitter pill for Duke as Mike Krzyzewski's Cameron Indoor Stadium farewell party was spoiled by the rival Tar Heels.

In the immediate aftermath, Duke assistant Chris Carrawell was in no mood for postgame pleasantries. Carrawell, who played at Duke from 1996-2000, walked through the handshake line alongside the scorer's table. When North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis extended his hand, Carrawell passed.

Davis, of course, took notice. How could he not? He told reporters after the game that he didn't know what prompted the snub.

“I don’t know what that’s about,” Davis said. “I didn’t play against him. I don’t know him personally.”

Davis, like Carrawell, is long familiar with the Tobacco Road rivalry, having played at North Carolina from 1998-92 before joining the coaching staff as a Roy Williams assistant in 2012.

The Raleigh News & Observer reached out to Carrawell for his side of the snub. He told the N&O that it was a retaliatory move.

Davis "did not shake our hands before the game,” Carrawell told the N&O via text.

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 05: Head coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 05, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Hubert Davis was denied a postgame handshake by Duke's Chris Carrawell. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Per the N&O, Davis and Krzyzewski exchanged handshakes at some point prior to the game. Davis wasn't on the court for the traditional pregame handshakes when the Duke staff stepped onto the court amid the packed celebration for Krzyzewski.

This seems familiar

Whatever the explanation, the handshake refusal will go down in the annals of Duke-Carolina. But it won't be the first. Back in 2003 another pair of former players-turned coaches made news with a snub. This one involved Johnny Dawkins and Matt Doherty.

Dawkins was an assistant for Krzyzewski at the time. Doherty was in the third and final season of his ill-fated tenure as North Carolina's head coach. The regular season finale between the two teams in Chapel Hill turned physical with players and coaches from both sides getting involved in a late-game sideline scuffle.

When the teams met again in the ACC tournament semifinals, Dawkins was not interested in Doherty's pregame handshake.

Unlike Carrawell and Davis, Dawkins and Doherty did face off on the court as players in the early 1980s. Their personal rivalry dated back several years. But Dawkins' snub had more to do with the fracas from the previous matchup.

While in-game contact between Duke's Dahntay Jones and UNC's Raymond Felton sparked the altercation, things escalated with Doherty and Duke assistant Chris Collins got in each other's faces.

Dawkins, evidently, wasn't ready to let bygones be bygones.

Long live petty. Long live Duke-UNC.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tar Heels crash Coach K’s party, beat Duke in front of nearly 100 former Blue Devils

    UNC bounced back from a 20-point loss to Duke in the first meeting for a 13-point win Saturday night at Cameron. This version of the Tar Heels looked not only NCAA Tournament worthy, but a team that can put together a run.

  • DJ Uiagalelei draws inspiration for diet from a future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback

    The Clemson QB has lost about 20 pounds since the 2021 season ended.

  • LSU lands former Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels

    Jayden Daniels threw for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions at Arizona State.

  • Knicks F Julius Randle fined $50K for shoving Cam Johnson, contacting official in loss to Suns

    Johnson went on to score 21 fourth-quarter points and hit the game winning 3-pointer after Randle was ejected for the shove.

  • 49ers notes: Coaches are in flux; what does Garoppolo’s injury means for a trade?

    Why this is Kyle Shanahan’s toughest offseason to date, and what Jimmy Garoppolo’s shoulder surgery means for his trade market.

  • Man charged in 18 Texas deaths says he's "not a killer"

    A man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span said in a newspaper interview that he is innocent and will be acquitted in the case. Billy Chemirmir remains in the Dallas County Jail as he awaits an April 25 retrial after the first jury to hear a murder case against him deadlocked. During a phone interview from jail last week, Chemirmir denied all the charges against him and told The Dallas Morning News that he is “100% sure I will not go to prison.”

  • Not again: NBA admits critical errors by officials late in Kings’ loss to Dallas Mavericks

    For the second time in a week, the NBA admits officials made critical mistakes that might have cost the Kings a big win on the road.

  • Scuba diver captures one of the ocean's most bizarre fish

    Scuba diving in the waters surrounding the Galapagos Islands is an incredible experience. Adventurers who slip into the water are likely to meet some of the world's most unique and fascinating marine animals. This scuba diver has captured video of a rare and fascinating sight. An adult peacock flounder can be seen swimming in the open. Flounder are bizarre fish that begin life looking and swimming like typical fish. As they mature, the right eye migrates around the head and situates itself on the left side of the flounder. Both eyes become elevated like tiny periscopes. The flounder swims on its side, flat on the bottom, rarely leaving the cover of the sand and rubble on which it hides. Flounder can change their pigmentation to mimic the surface they are on, requiring as little as 8 seconds to complete a dramatic change. They are masters of camouflage. In studies with flounders, they have even been able to mimic a checkerboard pattern. Flounders are mainly nocturnal, hunting for small fish and crabs that make their home along the bottom of the ocean. To see one like this in broad daylight, especially so far from cover is an incredible sight.

  • Aaron Rodgers reportedly has deals in place with the Broncos, Titans, and Steelers

    Aaron Rodgers reportedly has deals in place with the Broncos, Titans, and Steelers

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game