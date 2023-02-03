DUI School Bus Crashes into House – SOBRsafe Could Help Prevent This

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today confirmed that it can help prevent school bus accidents like the one that occurred on January 27, 2023, when an intoxicated school bus driver crashed into a house.

"Thankfully no students were on board, and no one was injured. But this is exactly the sort of incident our technology was designed to prevent," stated SOBRsafe Chairman & CEO Dave Gandini. "Instead of just punishing the offense, what if we get ahead of problem and keep inebriated drivers from taking the wheel? At a central bus depot, drivers simply place their fingers on SOBRcheck™ and verify the absence of alcohol in 10 seconds - only then can they check out or return their keys. With our new wearable band SOBRsure™, supervisors have continuous proof throughout the day that their drivers are alcohol-free.

"It's time for a preventative approach to child safety. We believe that SOBRsafe can help make headlines like these a thing of the past."

SOBRsafe has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval. Learn more here.

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck™ hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices.

About SOBRsafe™

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

Story continues

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include air and rail, and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Contact SOBRsafe:

IR: investor.relations@sobrsafe.com

Sales: michael.watson@sobrsafe.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as "if," "may," "might," "will, "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under risk factors in our registration statement on Form S-1, (File No. 333-267882) as well as our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737950/DUI-School-Bus-Crashes-into-House-SOBRsafe-Could-Help-Prevent-This



