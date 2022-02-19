DUI patrol results in 87 citations and 9 arrests on El Conquistador Parkway Friday night

A DUI Saturation was conducted on El Conquistador Parkway in Bradenton Friday night.

The Manatee County Traffic Unit made nine arrests — three felony and six misdemeanor — and conducted six DUI investigations during the overnight patrol.

They also issued 87 citations, 21 traffic warnings, and six traffic summons to drivers traveling the roadway, the Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a news release.

The Manatee County Traffic Unit hosts monthly saturation patrols. The next one is scheduled for Thursday, March 17.