Dugger's TD run gives Davidson edge over Valparaiso 27-21

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) -- Wesley Dugger ran for a touchdown late in the game to give Davidson a 27-21 win over Valparaiso on Saturday.

The teams were tied 21-all when Dugger powered in from the 1 to give the Wildcats (6-3, 3-2 Pioneer League) the winning edge. Ragnar Schmidt missed the extra point, leaving it at 27-21 with two minutes remaining. After the kickoff, George Hatalowich intercepted Chris Duncan, ending Valparaiso's comeback hopes.

Dugger finished with 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Tyler Phelps threw for 72 yards and a score.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dugger's 3-yard touchdown run capped Davidson's first drive. Bradyn Oakley forced a Valparaiso fumble on the kickoff which was recovered by Sean Holton. Ten plays later, Jorell Story ran it in from the 7 to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Phelps threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Story late in the third for a 21-13 Wildcats' lead, but Valparaiso tied it 21-all on the next drive when Duncan ran for a score then made good on the 2-point conversion pass.

Duncan had 123 yards passing and a touchdown and ran for 58 yards and another score to lead the Crusaders (1-8, 1-4).