Dufu Technology Berhad (KLSE:DUFU) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Dufu Technology Berhad (KLSE:DUFU) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Dufu Technology Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = RM124m ÷ (RM410m - RM24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Dufu Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 32%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Dufu Technology Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Dufu Technology Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Dufu Technology Berhad Tell Us?

Dufu Technology Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 32%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 155% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 5.8%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Dufu Technology Berhad has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Dufu Technology Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 230% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Dufu Technology Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

