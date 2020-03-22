Duffy shares her first new music in 10 years

Photo credit: Steve Granitz - Getty Images

From Digital Spy

Duffy has shared her first new music in 10 years.

Last month, the pop star — who topped the charts with hits including 'Mercy' and 'Warwick Avenue' before disappearing from the limelight — revealed in a harrowing Instagram post that she had previously been raped and held captive for several days, which led her to step away from releasing music.

Promising followers that she would share more in coming weeks, the singer reached out to BBC Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley in another Instagram post earlier this week.

In the post, Duffy revealed that she has recorded a new track called 'Something Beautiful', while also explaining that the prospect of further discussing her ordeal was "harder than [she] thought".

Presently, Duffy has no plans to officially release the record, although it was played on Jo's show on Thursday (March 19).

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire - Getty Images

"Hi Jo, hope you are well and keeping safe," Duffy wrote.

"Wanted to send you this to play on the radio, if you want. You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer.

"Tried to follow up with a spoken interview, but it’s harder than I thought, I will follow up in writing soon. Universal Music & no-one knows I am doing this. They won't be mad, they are lovely people.



She added: "So here's a song ... here’s 'Something Beautiful'. It’s just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits.



"I don't plan to release it, I just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown.





"Duffy x"

