Dufferin teachers, students named Everyday Heroes

Several teachers and students are being recognized as this year’s everyday heroes.

Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) hold the awards to honour staff, students, community members and volunteers who went above and beyond to support their schools and communities.

“I am so privileged to work with such an amazing group of people who have supported this nomination,” said Leigha Turner, a teacher at Orangeville District Secondary School. “Each of the initiatives that I am involved in is the result of the partnership and collaboration of a number of fantastic people, colleagues, administrators and students.”

Recipients will be honoured at a virtual ceremony May 10 at 7 p.m. Anyone can access it by visiting: www.vimeo.com/ugstream.

This year’s winners include the Black chapter student group of Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS), an elementary remote school administration team, bus driver Garry Willfang, Katelyn Charbonneau, child and youth counsellor of Centennial Hylands Elementary School, Turner, Ross Watson, a teacher at Erin District High School and the UGDSB payroll department.

Turner is involved with the diverse student association at ODSS, which promotes cultural awareness and eliminates prejudice and discrimination to confront racism.

“This student-focused group has created displays in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, resources that will become permanent fixtures in the classrooms of ODSS that represent diverse leaders in different disciplines, increased awareness of multicultural celebrations, and conducted interviews with leaders in our community in support of Black History Month,” said Turner.

The CDDHS Black chapter has annual Black Heritage Month assemblies, food festivals, fashion shows, support and build alliances with other equity groups in the school, promoting inclusion and education throughout social media platforms, and providing educational opportunities for staff and students.

“It gives the kids a space to become leaders in their school and community,” said Trinna Thompson, teacher and Black chapter staff representative of CDDHS. “It also gives them the opportunity to carve out space for themselves in the school, share a part of their diverse identities, and this allows them to build strong relationships with their teachers and peers.”

They work with the Muslim Student Association, the Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) and Jack Chapter – a student-led mental health advocacy group. Turner also works with the GSA.

“Together we have travelled to Guelph for the Rainbow Coalition, which is an opportunity for LGBTQ2S+ students and allies to celebrate, support, and receive resources,” said Turner.

The Black chapter builds alliances with community groups and other Black Student Unions within the board, and we take advantage of educational opportunities with Black educational and community leaders.

“Post-pandemic, the Black Chapter will be going to Howard University, a historically Black University in the US, hosting a Black Brilliance Conference at CDDHS, and continuing to collaborate and network with other Black affinity groups within the Upper Grand District School Board,” said Thompson.

The everyday hero awards selection committee chose 13 finalists from a large group.

Nominees were selected for a high level of work, a significant school or system-related achievement, a specific innovation or achievement of substantial value or importance to the system, or a unique circumstance worthy of recognition by the board.

Joshua Santos, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Orangeville Banner