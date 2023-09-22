Dufferin County showcasing all area has to offer at International Plowing Match

As visitors stream into Dufferin County to take in plowing matches and explore all things rural, officials with the county are hoping to showcase the area and all it has to offer.

Inside Tent City at the International Plowing Match (IPM) and Rural Expo, visitors will find the Dufferin Tourism tent, which has live music performed by local musicians as well as coffee and food samples from local restaurants. To get a food sample, volunteers ask that people take a quick survey so Dufferin County can understand its tourism better. By Day 2 of the five-day event, which kicked off Sept. 19, they already had hundreds of responses.

Dufferin County IPM liaison Nancy Malek said visitors have been enthusiastic about exploring the town, adding the next step is to get people to come back.

“People come in the tent and do a very quick survey regarding tourism in Dufferin County, where they're from, how much are they spending while they're here, etc.,” Malek said. “We want to know really the economic developments of this event and how that reflects on Dufferin County and the tourism, so we're giving them every bit of information possible.”

Along with the Explore Dufferin Guide, a book that outlines things to do in the county, the tent is giving out detailed maps highlighting all the area's hiking trails, food lists and specific pamphlets about what each municipality within the county has to offer.

“People are curious and they're coming and grabbing the tourism literature,” Malek said.

Yaw Ennin, economic development manager with Dufferin County, said event organizers have noticed this year’s tourism numbers are higher than last, which is a great sign of growth.

“Our task at the county is to get visitors to explore not just this event, but all the various attractions, activities, urban centres in town or restaurants,” Ennin said. “Even if they don't have the time to do so at this event, come back at a later point because Dufferin County does have a lot of things to offer in terms of recreational activities and things like that for young people, for all people, for families.”

Ennin says tourism is important for all kinds of reasons, including economic development.

“When you have a strong visitor economy, you have strong businesses that are able to attract people from within the county and outside,” Ennin said. “It's absolutely important that people engage with these businesses and engage with our tourism industry because it has offsetting benefits.”

If more people go to local restaurants, not only do servers benefit, but farms that supply to restaurants will benefit, Ennin explained.

“The benefits are wide, and we look forward to all those benefits coming from this event,” Ennin said.

The IPM, taking place in Bowling Green, wraps up Sept. 23.

Rebecca Weston, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Orangeville Banner