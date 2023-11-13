Dufferin council notebook: Community Development and Tourism Committee

Dufferin County is experiencing many changes and will see updates to plans related to development this coming year.

On Oct. 26, the Dufferin community development and tourism committee met to discuss housekeeping items that will lead the county into the new year. After years of not being revamped, the county will be reworking some of there plans to accommodate the changing community.

Dufferin County contracted Watson & Associates Economists to do a review on the building permit fees to make sure operating costs do not exceed anticipated permit revenues.

Watson & Associates reviewed what the county needs to do to balance cost recovery with stakeholder interests and reflect industry best practices. The company will also make recommendations for fee structure improvements for a reasonable full cost recovery after projects.

The last complete full study was done in 2013. However, an internal review was conducted in 2019.

Current building permit fees are recovering 60 per cent of the annual cost of service. Sean-Michael Stephen, managing partner at Watson & Associates, said during the meeting that they identified that municipalities could create a Building Code Act reserve fund.

“With respect to looking at recovering the anticipated costs, those reserve funds are commonly utilized to provide for a sustainable funding source for the delivery of that service,” Stephen said.

The committee report anticipates building activity will remain lower in 2024 but will start to gain momentum in 2025. The full background study and bylaw fee updates will be presented to County council during the November meeting.

A five-phase economic development strategic plan was presented to the committee to share the importance of an economic ecosystem.

The county began the process by hosting workshops on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. The goal of the workshops is to come up with a framework to educate the community on economic developments.

Yaw Ennin, manager of economic development, presented the planning process and said the second phase will be working with local stakeholders and community groups to understand what challenges people are experiencing.

Story continues

The next phase is identifying actionable items, allowing local municipalities to take ownership of the process and develop their own action plans. After this, committees and councils will have the opportunity to review and approve these plans to make sure they will benefit locals.

The committee report anticipates building activity will remain lower in 2024 but will start to gain momentum in 2025. The full background study and bylaw fee updates will be presented to County council during the November meeting.

A five-phase economic development strategic plan was presented to the committee to share the importance of an economic ecosystem.

The county began the process by hosting workshops on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. The goal of the workshops is to come up with a framework to educate the community on economic developments.

Yaw Ennin, manager of economic development, presented the planning process and said the second phase will be working with local stakeholders and community groups to understand what challenges people are experiencing.

The next phase is identifying actionable items, allowing local municipalities to take ownership of the process and develop their own action plans. After this, committees and councils will have the opportunity to review and approve these plans to make sure they will benefit locals.

Rebecca Weston, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Orangeville Banner