Dufferin Board of Trade launches new project for local tourism

Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT) has launched a new project aimed at helping Dufferin County businesses that support local tourism.

DBOT announced in a press release on Tuesday (Aug. 2) that they had received funding for a new project, called the Dufferin Tourism Trails.

Through the new initiative, Dufferin County businesses will have the opportunity to identify with and receive coaching on important topics that local tourism operators need to stay relevant, compliant, and in-demand.

The project aims to attract tourists from outside of the region to the Dufferin community.

“The Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT) is a non-profit community-building organization dedicated to helping local businesses thrive. We recognize that the tourism sector has had an incredibly challenging few years, and we are very excited to launch this new initiative to help us support the business that support tourism in Dufferin County,” said Diana Morris, executive director of DBOT.

Dufferin Tourism Trails, a network of virtual trails across the county, will highlight businesses in nine specific categories including: Live + Work Local, Black-Owned, Women-Owned, Pet-Friendly, LGBTQ+ Safe Spaces, Environmentally Responsible, Socially Responsible, Accessible, and Tourism Attraction.

The categories of the Dufferin Tourism Trails project were created for tourism ready businesses in the county and represent “selected target markets with proven spending potential that will benefit the local economy.”

DBOT said businesses participating in the Dufferin Tourism Trail will receiving coaching in certain categories, recognition for their commitment to the value of the category, and will be part of a promotional program to help local tourism businesses thrive.

To learn more about the Dufferin Board of Trade’s Dufferin Tourism Trails projects visit their website at dufferinbot.ca/tourism.

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shelburne Free Press

