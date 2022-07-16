The Duffer Brothers Revealed Huge Details About 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Episodes

Jacqueline Saguin, Good Housekeeping Institute
·5 min read
Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

Cue the ominous grandfather clock — it's the beginning of the end for Stranger Things.

Season 4 of the Netflix original series left Hawkins in impending doom, with Vecna's mysterious disappearance looming over and fan theories running rampant. Luckily, the wait for answers may end sooner than expected as Stranger Things season 5 brings about an official finale to the supernatural drama.

There's still so much ahead for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the gang. While we wait for the epic conclusion of the 2022 Emmy-nominated show, here's everything we know about Stranger Things season 5's release date, cast, episodes, spoilers and more:

When is Stranger Things season 5 coming out?

Though there's no official release date yet or even a Stranger Things season 5 trailer, the Duffer Brothers spilled to Variety that the wait should be much shorter this time around, especially since they already know the premise of the fifth installment.

“We're going to take a little vacation in July,” Ross Duffer said in an exclusive interview with Collider. “And then we're going to come back. I know that the writer's room is going to start in that first week of August.”

What's more, Matt Duffer told TVLine in June that it's "pretty well mapped out." He added: “I’m not sure we’re ready to say yet a start date for shooting." In other words, there's no word about when Stranger Things will come out but writing and filming will be begin in the next few months.

Is season 5 the last of Stranger Things?

As much as it hurts to say, friends don't lie. The showrunners confirmed season 5 will be its last in a letter to Stranger Things fans as they wrote:

Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you'll soon see for yourself — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.

How many episodes are in Stranger Things season 5?

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

Comparing it time-wise to the over three-hour conclusion of Lord of the Rings, the Duffer Brothers revealed season 5 will feature "like, eight endings."

The final installment means tying up a lot of loose storylines, a thought that occurred to Ross while writing the new season. He told The Wrap: "We knew partway through that we needed to ask Netflix if they would be okay if we did nine episodes instead of eight, and then slowly, as we started shooting them, we realized, 'Oh, these are mega-long episodes'."

If you thought season 4, volume 2 was lengthy, buckle up. Stranger Things fans can gear up for "movie-length" episodes seven and nine, with Ross adding: "Nine is a long movie." One that may span over two years onscreen, in fact.

Are there any Stranger Things season 5 spoilers?

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

As the Duffer Brothers tinker around with season 5, there's one major dilemma that everyone's wondering about. The coronavirus pandemic set back production's timeline, and now, all the real-life actors are grown up. The geniuses behind the hit Netflix series have started to think about too.

“I’m sure we will do a time jump,” Ross told TVLine. “Ideally, we’d have shot [Seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that. So these are all discussions we’re going to have with our writers when we start the room up."

Season 5 definitely won't start like any other season. It will be "pedal to the metal from the opening scene," he added. Oh, speaking of, expect an emotional conclusion. "We do have an outline for season 5, and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it," Ross told The Wrap. "I mean, it was hard. It’s the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I’ve never seen cry before and it was wild."

Who will be in the Stranger Things season 5 cast?

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

Hawkins' favorite group of misfits reunited at the end of season 4, and though there was some uncertainty surrounding whether Max (Sadie Sink) is dead — RIP Eddie (Joseph Quinn) — the Duffer Brothers confirmed she's very much alive. Here are all the other returning characters we can expect next season:

  • Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

  • Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

  • Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

  • Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

  • Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

  • Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

  • Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

  • Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

  • Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

  • David Harbour as Hopper

  • Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Curious about where this leaves Vecna? When asked how the villain factors into the show’s final season, offscreen actor Jamie Campbell Bower told The Hollywood Reporter, "Let me put it this way: I know about season five. Take from that what you will." So, it's definitely not the last we'll see of his reign in the upside down ...

How to watch and stream Stranger Things season 5

Catch up on Stranger Things by streaming seasons 1 through 4 exclusively on Netflix. Subscriptions start at $9.99 per month. Grab your laptop and watch on the Netflix website. Or if you prefer to view on a mobile device, the Netflix app is available on smartphones, smart TVs and game consoles, among other platforms.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • 5 free agency options for the Maple Leafs

    Dylan Strome leads the list of free agency options for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL offseason reaches its chaotic climax.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.