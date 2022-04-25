Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems Market Is Anticipated To Record An 8% CAGR from 2022-To 2032: FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Companies Profiled In the Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market Hitachi Ltd, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Co, Daikin Industries Ltd, Trane Technology, Johnson Controls, Lennox International Inc., Nortex, and Whirlpool Corporation.



NEWARK, N.J., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ductless heating and cooling systems are typically two-way heat pumps that transfer heat between indoor and outdoor air. This air is expanded or contracted using a refrigerant. Akin to a common refrigerator cycle, the ductless systems utilize a refrigerant vapour compression cycle. They collect heat from outside air and deliver cooler air inside the space using a refrigerant (cooling) cycle. The opposite is the case with the heating cycle.

Ductless systems use variable-speed inverter compressor technology to efficiently heat and/or cool any space where they are installed. Ductless systems are also known as heat pumps or mini-split units that are efficient heating and cooling systems. These systems are quiet, safe, cost and energy-efficient, and durable.

Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems Market: Dynamics & Trends

Air conditioners and freezers are familiar examples of heat pumps. The term ‘heat pump’ is more general and applies to many HVAC (heating, ventilating, and air conditioning) devices used for space heating or space cooling. Ductless systems utilize variable speed compressors with inverter technology (alternating current cycle to direct current cycle) to match the continuous requirement of heating/cooling loads.

Thus, the inefficient on/off cycle of the conventional electric resistance and central heating systems is avoided. Conventional electric resistance and heating systems are often associated with uncomfortable temperature variations and high energy consumption.

The inverter technology makes the operation ultra-quiet at variable speeds. This results in even temperature control, energy savings, and high power dehumidification. The compressor speed modulates automatically, akin to a vehicle’s cruise control. This variable compressor speed enables the system to avoid running at maximum capacity constantly and draw energy when needed.

Ductless heating and cooling systems offer highly flexible heating and cooling solutions depending on the zones and closed spaces. These systems save overall cost power consumption as compared to ducted systems and conventional electric resistance and heating systems.

Apart from saving costs, installation ion of ductless systems enables tax credits and utility rebates for a year (in federal, state, or local level programs), especially in North America, Europe, and some countries in Asia such as Japan.

Ductless heating and cooling systems are quick and easy to install. They do not disrupt daily activities regardless of the space where they are intended to be installed. Based on environment protection, heating and cooling systems, especially the cooling systems, emit CFCs (Chloro-Fluoro-Carbons) that directly damage the protective layer of ozone. Ductless systems with the latest inverter technology and improved refrigerant usage lower the carbon footprint and are considered to be highly environmentally friendly.

Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the ductless heating and cooling systems market can be segmented by type into single-zone systems and multi-zone systems. In terms of end-use, the market can be divided into HVAC (heating ventilation and air conditioning), water heating, and district heating. Based on region, the global ductless heating and cooling systems market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global ductless heating and cooling systems market has been expanding due to industrialisation and increased infrastructure development. The ductless heating and cooling systems market in the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, especially in India, Taiwan, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, GCC, and countries in West Africa and Oceania, has been expanding rapidly. The ductless heating and cooling systems market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a stable pace shortly.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to Regional markets, types, and applications.

