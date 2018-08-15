Ducks Sign Forward Ondrej Kase to Three-Year Deal

The Anaheim Ducks signed restricted free agent forward Ondrej Kase to a three-year deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old right wing set career highs with 20 goals, 18 assists and 28 points in 66 games in 2017-18, giving him 25-28-53 totals in 119 career NHL contests, all with the Ducks.

Financial terms of the deal were not released, though Kase’s contract will carry a reported $2.6 million cap hit.

"He can play with pace, can make plays in small areas, can create space for himself, and he's not afraid to go into those areas," Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle said of the forward he refers to as the team’s ‘Energizer Bunny.’ "He's a fearless player for his size. And he goes into the areas and can make plays with good players."

As the 205th pick of the 2014 NHL draft, Kase is notable for being the only player from the seventh round of his draft class to make it to the big league, and the Ducks believe there will be continued growth.

"Ondrej is a skilled player that has a bright future in this league," GM Bob Murray said. "He can skate and score, and will continue to improve as a player as he gains more experience."

The Ducks have made big commitments to their younger players this summer, most notably a five-year deal to center Adam Henrique and an eight-year extension for goalie John Gibson. They also inked RFA defenseman Brandon Montour to a two-year deal in late July and signed 2018 first-round pick Isac Lundestrom to an entry-level deal.