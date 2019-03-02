Ducks, Jakob Silfverberg agree to 5-year extension

The Ducks will not be trading left winger Jakob Silfverberg.

Anaheim has extended Silfverberg's contract for another five years, the team announced Saturday. Silfverberg would have been a free agent after this season, which could have made him a candidate for a potential playoff team as a rental.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I've been here pretty much my entire career," Silfverberg said, per the team's official website. "I really like it here. My son was born here, too, and my wife loves it here. Other than this year, this is a winning organization. It's a place to win. We've had some close calls. Within the next five years, this is going to be a contending team again. I'm excited for the future."

Silfverberg's deal is expected to carry an average annual value of $5.25 million.

MORE: NHL trade news: Bruins acquire Charlie Coyle from Wild for Ryan Donato, draft pick

AAV on this expected to be approx $5.25M https://t.co/YVnonUkj8Y — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 21, 2019

Story continues

"He's the kind of player I like to have on the hockey team," said Ducks Executive Vice President/General Manager & Interim Head Coach Bob Murray said. "He's a 200-foot player who doesn't cheat you in any respect. Competes every night. I've been really impressed since I've been down behind the bench. He's been very impressive with his leadership abilities. Very impressive. He doesn't like to lose. He doesn't accept losing."

The 28-year-old was in the final year of a four-year, $15-million deal he signed with Anaheim in 2015. He has scored 16 goals and added eight assists in 56 games for the Ducks this season.