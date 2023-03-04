Ducks' power play gets on track in 3-2 win over Canadiens

·2 min read

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg scored power-play goals in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks extended their point streak to five games, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Friday night.

Jayson Megna also scored for Anaheim, which is 4-0-1 during its streak. John Gibson stopped 26 shots.

Jonathan Drouin had a goal and an assist while Nick Suzuki also scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault made 30 saves. The Canadiens have dropped two straight and three of their last four.

Anaheim came into the game last in the league on the power play with a 15.6 per cent conversion rate and was 1-for-17 in the past five games.

But the Ducks finally found their stride with the man advantage midway during the third period. McTavish scored on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle off a pass by Cam Fowler to make it 2-1. It was McTavish's 14th goal of the season and his team-leading seventh on the power play. He has a point in three straight games with a goal and four assists.

Silfverberg provided what would prove to be the decisive goal with five minutes remaining when he put a wrist shot past Montembeault with plenty of traffic in front of the net.

Suzuki brought the Canadiens within a goal with 30 seconds remaining after they pulled the goaltender.

Montreal scored 76 seconds into the game when Drouin tipped in the loose puck in the crease after Mike Matheson's shot went through Gibson's legs. The goal was Drouin's first in 45 games, dating back to last season.

Megna tied it three minutes later with a wrist shot in front of the net after taking a pass from Max Comtois. Montreal defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic partially got his stick on the pass, but wasn't able to clear it, leading to Megna's second goal of the season.

TRAINING ROOM

Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek said forward Adam Henrique (MCL sprain) could possibly return for the final two weeks of the season. Henrique, who is second on the team with 19 goals, was injured Feb. 21 against Tampa Bay.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Vegas on Sunday.

Ducks: At Seattle on Tuesday night to open a three-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • After a major roster retrofit, Leafs make one more move before NHL trade deadline

    Kyle Dubas got most his shopping done early this year. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager then made one more deal before Friday's tepid NHL trade deadline passed. Dubas swung five trades between Feb. 17 and Tuesday in a roster reconstruction that added six new players to the fold. He then nibbled around the edge of the organization's depth chart ahead of the largely non-event 3 p.m. ET cutoff, snagging Radim Zohorna from the Calgary Flames for fellow AHL forward Dryden Hunt. "A number of di

  • 32 post-deadline takes: Chychrun saga the latest embarrassment for Coyotes, NHL

    From the Anaheim Ducks to the Winnipeg Jets, here's where each of the NHL's 32 teams stand after Friday's trade deadline.

  • Jarnkrok scores game winner for Toronto Maple Leafs in 2-1 win over Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — A full complement of newcomers in the Toronto Maple Leafs' lineup Thursday in a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames had Mitch Marner feeling pleased with the arrivals. Toronto has acquired half a dozen players in trades since Feb. 17 ahead of Friday's trade deadline. "We're excited about the guys we brought in," Marner said. "Some big men who want to help this team achieve great things. "It was great tonight that everyone dug in. Just needed a little from everyone and everyone gave it." Ca

  • Stars acquire forward Max Domi in trade with Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Dallas Stars acquired Max Domi in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night on the forward's 28th birthday. The move was announced after Dallas' 5-2 victory at Chicago. Domi was scratched for what the Blackhawks said was “roster management.” The NHL trade deadline is Friday. “We’re excited to add a player of Max’s caliber to our lineup,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a release. “His offense this season speaks for itself, but he’ll also provide energy, grit

  • Canadiens act as third-party broker, help AHL affiliate on quiet trade deadline day

    BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens used their cap space to acquire assets and helped their American Hockey League affiliate in a quiet trade deadline day on Friday. General manager Kent Hughes said the Canadiens could have made one or two more trades but decided to be a little more conservative in his second year running the storied franchise. “(Vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton) tells me to settle down, he's going to tie me to the desk so I can't make a trade every week,” Hug

  • First impressions on Ryan O’Reilly and the new-look Maple Leafs

    The Maple Leafs have been among the most active teams ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and the moves are already paying off on the ice.

  • How much do Formula 1 drivers make? Here's the salaries (and schedule) for the 2023 F1 season

    In the 2023 season, there are some new faces in Formula One. Here’s what veterans and newcomers alike are expected to earn.

  • New-look Blue Jays draw rave reviews from rival managers: 'They’re a powerhouse'

    Managers around the American League East are expecting the Blue Jays to be a formidable foe in 2023.

  • Curling Canada clarified eligibility 'grey area' in policy for defending Brier champs

    LONDON, Ont. — Brad Gushue's team is back at the Tim Hortons Brier as defending champions. They'll have to change their residency situation or roster makeup next season if they need to qualify to return via provincial playdowns. A successful title defence at Budweiser Gardens would ensure they come back as Team Canada but anything less would require some kind of an adjustment under current rules. "It would be a situation where they were not residency compliant if they were to not win and had to

  • Naomi Schiff: Knowing Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are allies helped me through the abuse

    Naomi Schiff laughs as soon as the words “social media” are uttered. “Oh gosh, the internet?” she asks, taking a moment to gather a full response.

  • Lamar Jackson contract talks a disaster, Daniel Jones wants $45M, does Bryce Young's size matter?

    Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.

  • ‘Holy karma’: How Josh Watson capitalized on chance to knock out Greg Hardy and why it meant so much

    At BKFC Knuckle Mania 3, relative unknown Josh Watson knocked out former NFL star Greg Hardy – the moment he had been seeking for 16 years.

  • Defending champion Gushue wins opening game at the Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Defending champ Brad Gushue defeated British Columbia's Jacques Gauthier 6-5 on Friday night in the opening draw at the Canadian men's curling championship. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a draw to the button in the ninth end that led to a steal. He capped the win by holding Gauthier to a single in the 10th. The veteran skip has won the Tim Hortons Brier on four occasions over the last six years. His Brier win last season in Lethbridge, Alta., was sandwiched by an Olympic bro

  • UFC 285 video: Jon Jones sizes up Ciryl Gane in first faceoff at pre-fight press conference

    Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane came face-to-face for the very first time at Thursday's UFC 285 pre-fight press conference

  • Nunez hits walk-off two-run single, Guerrero hurt in Jays win over Rays

    DUNEDIN, Fla. — Rainer Nunez hit a walk-off two-run single as the Toronto Blue Jays came back to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 on Friday in spring training baseball action. Nunez's hit capped a three-run ninth for the Blue Jays that started with an RBI single from catcher Stevie Berman. Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game in the second inning with right knee discomfort, but manager John Schneider said after the game he is optimistic the injury isn't serious. Guerrero had an RBI

  • UFC 285 weigh-in results: Title fights set, but two come in heavy in Las Vegas

    Check out the results from the official UFC 285 weigh-ins, featuring Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso.

  • A capsule look at the 18 teams that will compete at the Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — A capsule look at the 18 teams competing in the March 3-12 Canadian men's curling championship in London, Ont. Teams listed by seeding in their pools, athletes from skip to lead, followed by home club. POOL A MANITOBA Matt Dunstone, B.J. Neufeld, Colton Lott, Ryan Harnden (Fort Rouge Curling Club, Winnipeg) Ranked No. 1 in the Canadian rankings this season, Dunstone is looking for his Brier breakthrough after third-place finishes in 2020 and '21. ALBERTA Kevin Koe, Tyler Tardi, Br

  • Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record survives ... for now

    Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis finished three points shy of Maravich's career scoring record on Thursday night, but his dad isn't ruling out trying to give him one more chance.

  • Ronaldo's Al Nassr score three injury-time goals to clinch dramatic comeback victory

    Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank, but his team-mates picked up the pieces in stunning fashion to recover for all three points.

  • All About Steph Curry's Parents, Dell and Sonya Curry

    From their personal careers to their constant support, here's everything to know about Steph Curry’s parents