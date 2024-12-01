Ducks play the Senators, look to stop home losing streak

Ottawa Senators (10-12-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-10-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -176, Ducks +147; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks are looking to stop their three-game home slide with a victory against the Ottawa Senators.

Anaheim has a 9-10-3 record overall and a 4-7-1 record in home games. The Ducks are 8-0-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Ottawa is 10-12-1 overall and 4-7-0 on the road. The Senators have gone 10-3-1 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has scored six goals with 10 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 10 goals and 19 assists for the Senators. Adam Gaudette has scored six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press