If the Ducks make the playoffs, Gibson should win the Hart

It’s not even Christmas, I know, but the big picture for at least two league awards is already starting to develop pretty clearly.

I’ve gotten a lot of flak the last few weeks because the Anaheim Ducks routinely finish in the 20s for my weekly Power Feelings. “How,” Ducks fans ask, “can you say this team isn’t one of the 10 or 15 best in the league? Look at the standings! Look at the injury situation!”

I get that. This team is 11-4 in the past 15 games, and if you ask me, that’s good. It is, in my opinion, good to win games, no matter how you do it. But you gotta look at how the Ducks do it, and whether it’s sustainable over the full 82.

The fact is that the long-term forecast for the Ducks here is a bit bleaker: Almost all their numbers paint the picture of a really bad team. They’re 29th in percentage of 5-on-5 shot attempts, 29th in unblocked attempts, 30th in shots on goal, 31st in expected goals, 29th in penalty difference. But they’re still 10th in 5-on-5 goals, because they’re fourth in PDO.

We all know, because it’s been demonstrated time and again for about a decade at this point, that any team with that profile also doesn’t have a high likelihood of success as the season stretches into February, March, and April. That PDO, by the way, comes despite the fact that Anaheim is below league average in 5-on-5 shooting percentage.

Which means, of course, that goaltending is carrying them. It is certainly not a detriment to their quality overall that they have a good goalie, and I’ve been banging the “John Gibson is one of the very best in the world” drum for a while now. I am, have been, and will continue to be, in the vanguard for this guy because he is, and has been, and will be, elite for some time.

Gibson plays a lot, with 30 appearances in Anaheim’s 37 games to date. In those 30 games, he’s stopped 23 more goals than a league-average goalie would have, effectively shaving three-quarters of a goal per night off Anaheim’s deficit. Just for reference, the number of goals saved above average number for Pekka Rinne last year — when he was the Vezina winner — was 24.6 in 59 games. That, by the way, was a whopping 5.9 goals behind Gibson’s total in 60, which itself was marginally behind league leader Sergei Bobrovsky (32.8).

Point being: Gibson doesn’t seem likely to drop off here despite the heavy workload the Ducks are giving him. He was fourth in GSAA in 2016-17 as well.

Which is to say that, even if the Ducks’ shots-against numbers (currently 32nd-worst per hour in the last 11 seasons) and all-situations xGF% (currently third-worst over the same stretch) keep trending up, as they have for a little while now, this team is still really quite bad just in terms of its on-ice process. One of the worst since 2007-08. And that’s just in the numbers so please don’t come to me with “Compete” and all that stuff.

The thing that separates this team from, say, the infamous Avalanche and Leafs and Wild and Flames teams of the past several years is that these Ducks have a reliable PDO cheat in net for three out of every four games. Gibson has been great for a few years and he’s currently turning in a masterpiece.

They could continue to be quite bad and he’ll still give them .920-plus goaltending, which is even more valuable now that the league-average save percentage is down seven points in four seasons.

I mentioned GSAA earlier. It’s worth noting that this stat is based on both the quantity and quality of shots a goaltender faces. The single best season for that stat since underlying numbers were tracked in 2007-08 was set by Sergei Bobrovsky in his 2016-17 Vezina campaign, meaning he was great and Columbus uhhh… wasn’t. That year he checked in at a shade under 42 additional goals saved in all situations. Roughly equivalent to 10 wins, or 20 points in the standings.

Even if Gibson returns to his career-average save percentage from before this season (.923), he’s probably going to obliterate that GSAA number, both because league-wide goaltending is quite a bit worse than it used to be and Anaheim gives up an insane number of shots. That said, he could easily add more than 20 points to Anaheim’s expected total if he stays healthy.

And even though it’s early, and even though the league is generally reticent to give the MVP to a goaltender unless they play for the Canadiens, you gotta say Gibson getting this Ducks team anywhere near the playoffs would be a Hart-caliber performance.

John Gibson is going to have to continue being the difference for Anaheim this season. (NBC)

Ryan Lambert is a Yahoo! Sports hockey columnist. His email is here and his Twitter is here.

All stats via Corsica unless otherwise noted.