Ducks look to break road losing streak, take on the Islanders

Anaheim Ducks (3-4-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (3-3-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks travel to the New York Islanders looking to end a four-game road losing streak.

New York has a 1-2-1 record in home games and a 3-3-2 record overall. The Islanders have a 1-1-2 record in one-goal games.

Anaheim has a 1-3-1 record on the road and a 3-4-1 record overall. The Ducks have gone 1-1-1 in games decided by a single goal.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri has four goals and three assists for the Islanders. Maxim Tsyplakov has over the past 10 games.

Leo Carlsson has scored three goals with two assists for the Ducks. Robby Fabbri has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-3-2, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 1.6 penalties and 3.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-4-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press