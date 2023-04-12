Ducks take on the Kings on losing streak

Los Angeles Kings (46-25-10, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-45-12, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to end their 12-game losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Kings.

Anaheim has gone 23-45-12 overall with a 7-16-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have allowed 327 goals while scoring 201 for a -126 scoring differential.

Los Angeles is 46-25-10 overall with a 14-8-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have a 20-10-3 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Kings won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has scored 22 goals with 40 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has scored 27 goals with 45 assists for the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 0-8-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Kings: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: John Gibson: day to day (illness), Urho Vaakanainen: out (hip), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Scott Harrington: day to day (upper body), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Brock McGinn: day to day (upper body), Maxime Comtois: day to day (upper body), Anthony Stolarz: out for season (lower body).

Kings: Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press