Ducks hire Dallas Eakins as new head coach

Anaheim has finally found its replacement for Randy Carlyle.

The Ducks on Monday announced Dallas Eakins has been hired as the team's next head coach.

It's official: Dallas Eakins is our new head coach!



➡ https://t.co/D9PyhxsW9P pic.twitter.com/3QfinYzaUf



— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 17, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

TSN reported Sunday that Eakins was "the last man standing" in the team's search for a head coach.

Candidates who interviewed for #NHLDucks head coaching job have been informed they’re out. They believe Dallas Eakins is the last man standing. Formal announcement expected sometime this week. #TSN — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 16, 2019

"Dallas is an outstanding head coach who has worked well with our players since joining the organization four years ago," Ducks general manager Bob Murray said in a release. "He is a tremendous leader and strategist, and deserves this opportunity."

Eakins, 52, had spent the last four seasons serving as head coach for Anaheim’s AHL affiliate San Diego Gulls. He posted a 154-95-23 record during the regular season and helped the team earn three Calder Cup Playoff berths.

Story continues

Before his AHL stint, Eakins was hired as head coach of the Oilers in 2013 and coached for 113 games before being fired during the 2014-15 season.

"This is a tremendous honor for my family," Eakins said. "I am truly humbled. It was a privilege to serve as head coach of the San Diego Gulls during our first four seasons, and I look forward to build off that success here in Anaheim."

The Ducks fired Carlyle in February after the team fell into last place in the Western Conference, and Murray took over as interim coach.

Carlyle, 62, was in his second stint with Anaheim and left as the winningest coach in Ducks history after leading the team to three Western Conference Final appearances and the Stanley Cup Final in 2007.