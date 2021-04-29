Ducks G Ryan Miller retiring at end of season

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller announced Thursday he will retire at the end of the season.

The 40-year-old veteran and former Vezina Trophy winner is the winningest U.S.-born goalie in NHL history.

"It was a dream come true when I played my first NHL game and it has been a privilege to spend 18 years as a professional," Miller said in a statement released by the Ducks. "I have decided that I am going to retire after the season having been given more time doing what I love than I could ever have hoped for. Thank you to you my teammates and staff, past and present. I'm thankful to so many who made my career possible and helped me on my journey from youth hockey to the NHL. Thank you to my family for supporting me with so much love and enthusiasm."

He has compiled a 390-289-87 record with 44 shutouts, a .914 save percentage and a 2.63 goals-against average in 794 games with the Buffalo Sabres (2002-14), St. Louis Blues (2014), Vancouver Canucks (2014-17) and Ducks.

The East Lansing, Mich., native was a fifth-round pick by Buffalo out of Michigan State in 1999 and won the Vezina as the NHL's top goaltender in 2009-10.

He also won a silver medal with Team USA and was named the tournament MVP at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

"Congratulations to Ryan on a storied career. You inspired us with your play but also your charitable work throughout your 18 NHL seasons," Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli said in a release. "We are so proud to say the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history set the record while playing for the Ducks. Congratulations on a fabulous career."

Miller surpassed John Vanbiesbrouck (374) for the all-time lead among U.S.-born goalies on Feb. 17, 2019 against the Washington Capitals.

This season, Miller is 3-8-1 with an .882 save percentage and 3.60 GAA in 14 games.

