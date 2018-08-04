Ducks G Gibson receives eight-year, $51.2 million extension

Anaheim Ducks goalkeeper John Gibson is having a memorable Saturday after signing an eight-year extension, $51.2 million deal with the team.

The deal, announced by the club, means the 25-year-old rising star is signed through the 2026-27 season.

"I'm excited to be a part of this organization for the long term," Gibson said in a statement. "Staying with the Ducks was always my preference, and I couldn't be happier. Living in the Orange County community with the great support of our fans, I can't think of a better place to play."

"It's great to be a part of the future of this team moving forward and hopefully bring a Stanley Cup back to Anaheim."

Gibson wasn't available to the media on Saturday. He was a bit busy as the team revealed Gibson was getting married.

At the least, not a bad wedding gift from the club. And general manager Bob Murray was happy to get the deal done.

"This is obviously a major commitment by the club, but one we feel strongly about," Murray said in a statement. "John is equally committed to being a Duck. He is only now entering the prime of his career and we are all confident his best is yet to come."

Gibson set a career best for wins when he went 31-18-7 last season with a 2.43 goals-against average and four shutouts. He also posted a career-high save percentage of .926 while making 60 appearances.

Gibson has the highest career save percentage (.923) of any goalie to appear in at least 150 games since 1955-56, slightly ahead of the trio of Ken Dryden, Dominik Hasek and Tuukka Rask, all at .922.

Gibson has compiled a record of 93-55-20 with a 2.29 GAA and 16 shutouts in 178 games over four-plus NHL seasons.

Gibson will make $3.3 million in 2018-19 in the final season of a three-year, $6.9 million pact signed prior to the 2015-16 campaign.

