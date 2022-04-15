Ducks found thawing in mop sink at Tarrant County restaurant during health inspections

One Haltom City Chinese restaurant received an exceptionally poor score and an Indian restaurant in Southlake had to take immediate action to correct violations found during Tarrant County health inspections conducted from April 3 to April 9, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram.

The county inspects all restaurants in its jurisdiction except those in the cities of Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, Euless and Arlington, all of which conduct their own inspections. A score of zero is perfect in county inspections and restaurants that score higher than 29 are required to fix the worst problems immediately and undergo an unscheduled followup inspection soon after the original.

First Chinese BBQ at 5310 East Belknap St. in Haltom City, with inspectors noting violations including ducks thawing in a “MOP SINK” (with inspectors capitalizing the words in their report), received a score of 45 on April 8. Other violations included rust, dust and old, dried food on non-food contact surfaces, improperly stored food, and employees not washing hands when necessary between tasks.

Minerva Indian Cuisine at 2140 E. Southlake Blvd. in Southlake received a score of 35. Inspectors noted violations including an ice machine draining into a hand sink, a dirty microwave, improperly stored food, and dirty, greasy kitchen floors. Inspectors included a memo in the inspection notes that all violations at the restaurant must be corrected or Minerva Indian Cuisine could face closure by the county.

More than 25 businesses inspected between April 3 and April 9 received perfect scores.

