Ducks fire head coach Randy Carlyle as losing streak stretches to seven games

After dropping their seventh game in a row to Philadelphia on Saturday night, the Anaheim Ducks have relieved head coach Randy Carlyle of his duties.

Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray is set to take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2018-19 regular season. The search for a new head coach will reportedly begin in the offseason.

“We thank Randy for everything he has done for the organization,” said Murray in a statement shared with NHL.com. “Leading the team to a Stanley Cup and three conference final appearances, he has accomplished so much in Anaheim. Difficult decisions need to be made when times are tough, and our play has clearly been unacceptable. We have a tradition of success in Anaheim and we need to get back to that.”

Carlyle enjoyed two successful stints as the Ducks’ head coach, beginning in 2005-06 when the team was still known as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. He was fired during the 2011-12 season and was replaced by Bruce Boudreau, who had just been fired by the Washington Capitals three days prior. Carlyle returned to the Ducks in 2016 after nearly three seasons as head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

