Ducks F Trevor Zegras leaves game abruptly, ruled out with lower-body injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ducks forward Trevor Zegras left Anaheim's game against the Vegas Golden Knights with a lower-body injury.

Zegras left the ice early in the second period Wednesday night, apparently unable to put weight on his injured leg. The Ducks quickly announced he wouldn't return.

The cause of Zegras' injury wasn't clear, but it wasn't a collision. After taking a faceoff in Anaheim's defensive zone, he spun and fell awkwardly when his stick blade got tangled up with William Karlsson's stick. Zegras immediately waved to Anaheim's bench, and he needed help to get off the ice.

The 23-year-old Zegras is best known for his puck-handling creativity and for scoring “Michigan” lacrosse-style goals, but this could be his third major injury in just over a year.

He was limited to 31 games last season by two injuries, including an ankle problem that required surgery.

Zegras had played in all 23 games for Anaheim this season, recording four goals and six assists.

Zegras was the ninth overall pick in the 2019 draft. He has 59 goals in 235 games over the past five seasons in Anaheim.

Greg Beacham, The Associated Press