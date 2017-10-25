Ducks erupt, knock out Patrick in 6-2 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Nolan Patrick's face was plastered against the glass courtesy of a shoulder-to-shoulder hit, and one of the top rookies in the NHL grabbed his head as he dropped to the ice.

Patrick was out for the game.

The Flyers can only hope the teen they expect to become a franchise player won't be lost for long.

Ondrej Kase had two goals, Anaheim scored three times in the second period and Philadelphia lost Patrick to an undisclosed injury in a 6-2 Ducks win on Tuesday night.

Patrick, the No. 2 pick in the draft, was checked head-first into the glass on a shoulder-to-shoulder hit by Anaheim forward Chris Wagner in the second period. Patrick dropped to his knees and needed help leaving the ice. He went straight to the locker room.

''It's a finished check,'' Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. ''It's a hard game down there. It's a heavy game. I don't think there was anything more to it.''

The 19-year-old Patrick keyed an influx of youth that helped the Flyers get off to a solid start a year after missing the playoffs. The Flyers said an update on Patrick's condition would come Wednesday.

The Flyers will surely use caution in deciding when to return Patrick to the lineup. He was already in a suit and mingled with the players scratched from the lineup in the press box during second intermission.

Patrick got a bird's-eye view of a Flyers team that slogged through the final game of a five-game homestand (3-2) that displayed the wild inconsistency of their offense. The Flyers scored 13 goals in the first two games and just four over the final three.

Sean Couturier scored two goals for the Flyers. Kase scored twice for the Ducks.

Behind a stellar outing in net from John Gibson, the Ducks made the most of their 12 shots in the second.