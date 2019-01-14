Ducks in Detroit looking to end 11-game skid

The Anaheim Ducks have gone nearly a month without a victory. They'll try once again to break their long winless streak when they visit Detroit to face the Red Wings on Tuesday.

The Ducks are 0-7-4 over their last 11 games, their last victory coming Dec. 17 in Pittsburgh, 4-2. Their latest disappointment came on Sunday, when they dropped a 4-3 overtime decision at Winnipeg.

"We know the position we're in, but we gained a point in a tough place to play," left wing Andrew Cogliano told the team's website shortly after the loss. "We just have to focus on this road trip. We didn't get two points, but it was a good start for the next four. We played a stronger game defensively.

"This is one of the best teams in the league," he added. "We should've won the game, but the point is a good start."

When the Ducks finally do break their losing streak, Cogliano won't be able to enjoy it. He was dealt on Monday morning to the Dallas Stars for center Devin Shore.

The 24-year-old Shore has 29 goals in 209 career games, all with Dallas (23-19-4, 50 points). He has five goals and 12 assists in 42 games this season.

As for the Ducks (19-18-9, 47 points), coach Randy Carlyle is under fire but general manager Bob Murray gave him a vote of confidence in a statement issued after the loss to the Jets.

"While it's not my preference to make comments on this topic during the season, our recent play has led to many questions. Our fans are frustrated, rightfully so, and deserve a response from me," he said. "At this time, I am not considering a coaching change. I am more focused on our players, specifically with who is going to step up in this situation. The way we played (Sunday) was a step in the right direction, but we need much, much more. We have higher expectations for this group, and they should expect more from themselves."

The Wings (17-23-7, 41 points) are in a rebuilding phase but they're feeling a little bit better about themselves after a 5-2 win at Minnesota on Saturday. They had lost 13 of their previous 15 games.

Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi was the star, collecting his first career hat trick. He had two tip-ins and a backhander in front of the net.

"That's his bread and butter for sure (going to the net)," coach Jeff Blashill told reporters after the game. "He's a real good defensive player. He's a real good complementary player with the guys like Larks (Dylan Larkin) and Nyqui (Gustav Nyquist) because he can make a play with them, he's got poise with them. He's real good around the net, he knows how to tip pucks, not just a net presence but knows how to tip pucks."

Another left wing, Thomas Vanek, scored the other two goals. He didn't have a point in the previous three games.

"His effort's been great. It's not an effort thing," Blashill said. "At times, I think he's started to squeeze it a little bit too tight. So good for him to shoot the puck. We need him shooting as much as he can."

Anaheim recorded a 3-2 shootout victory in the first meeting on Oct. 8.

