Ducks bring losing streak into game against the Flames

Anaheim Ducks (24-47-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (34-34-5, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks look to break a five-game slide with a win against the Calgary Flames.

Calgary has gone 34-34-5 overall with a 10-8-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames have a 9-13-1 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Anaheim has a 5-14-1 record in Pacific Division games and a 24-47-4 record overall. The Ducks have a 15-31-3 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Flames won 3-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has 24 goals and 39 assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has scored three goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Mason McTavish has scored 18 goals with 22 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Ducks: 1-8-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 2.4 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Andrew Mangiapane: day to day (undisclosed), Dan Vladar: out for season (hip).

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (back), Pavel Mintyukov: day to day (lower-body), Radko Gudas: day to day (upper-body), Max Jones: out (upper-body ).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press