Ducks bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Capitals

Washington Capitals (29-27-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (19-34-7, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks are looking to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Washington Capitals.

Anaheim has a 19-34-7 record overall and a 10-16-1 record in home games. The Ducks have a -98 scoring differential, with 149 total goals scored and 247 allowed.

Washington is 29-27-6 overall and 14-14-3 on the road. The Capitals have allowed 185 goals while scoring 187 for a +2 scoring differential.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The Ducks won the previous matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 19 goals and 31 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Strome has 13 goals and 27 assists for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, five penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out (lower body).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Anthony Mantha: out (upper body), Marcus Johansson: day to day (illness), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

