Ducks beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to end 7-game slide

·2 min read

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday night to end a seven-game losing streak.

Zegras scored the first of two Ducks goals in the third period as Anaheim rallied from a 3-1 deficit. Jabob Silfverberg and Dmitry Kulikov also scored goals for Anaheim, which had not won since its opener against Seattle.

“We’re starting to learn as a team to just stick with it and don’t get frustrated when things don’t go our way,” Kulikov said. “We’ll turn it around eventually.”

John Gibson made 32 saves for the Ducks, including a point-blank shot from Mitchell Marner seconds before Zegras’ winner.

“It was really important that we understood the guy next to you isn’t going to pull us out of this; the coach isn’t going to pull us out of this,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said, revealing that the team met Saturday to address its struggles. “Each person in that room had to have a level of resolve that we’re going to go out there and do our jobs to the best of our ability.”

Auston Matthews, Denis Malgin and Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost four in a row. Erik Kallgren made 35 saves for Toronto.

Kerfoot failed on a penalty shot in the third, with the puck going over Gibson’s shoulder and above the cross bar.

“I’m just going focus on what I can do here,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said, addressing a question about his job security. “I got a job to do with the group. Our group has responded in the past. I thought we were responding well here today.”

NOTES

The Maple Leafs finished a Western Conference swing 1-3-1. ... The Ducks went 0 of 2 on the power play and are now 0 of 23 on the man advantage over the last eight games.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Ducks: At San Jose on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Doug Padilla, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Bills continue to be a runaway train, roll over Packers in another easy win

    The Bills are making it look pretty easy this season.

  • Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving inactive Bills player on sidelines

    Shoving someone on the sidelines is never a good idea.

  • Ross Chastain's Martinsville video game move was incredible. How does NASCAR stop it from happening again?

    How does NASCAR stop drivers from intentionally crashing their cars into the wall to gain spots on the final lap after seeing what Chastain did on Sunday?

  • F1: Max Verstappen breaks record with Mexico City Grand Prix victory as Red Bull win strategy battle

    Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the chequered flag of the Mexico City Grand Prix as Red Bull won the battle of raw pace and strategy on Sunday. Lewis Hamilton punished George Russell for going wide into the first corner, the younger of the Mercedes drivers having gone off in qualifying to deprive himself of pole, and he was then out of shape through the chicane as Sergio Perez nabbed ahead to take third place. Verstappen struggled to shake Hamilton off his tail during the Red Bull’s first stint, despite taking the quicker, less durable soft tyre for the start while the Merc pair strapped on medium tyres.

  • Jack Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Jets 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored with seven seconds left in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday night to improve to 8-2-0. With the victory, the Golden Knights are tied with Boston for an NHL-high 16 points as they head out for their first extended road trip of the season. The Jets, who were 2-0 in overtime this season, had their season-best, three-game winning streak brought to a halt thanks to Eichel’s nifty skating as time dwindled in the extra sessio

  • Elvis Merzlikins' wife shames heckling Blue Jackets fans

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has caught a lot of flak for his slow start to the 2022-23 NHL season.

  • Christian McCaffrey became the first player since 2005 to run, catch and throw a touchdown in the same game

    McCaffrey is otherworldly

  • Surging Devils have 53 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 7-1

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Fabian Zetterland scored late in the first, Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves scored 33 seconds apart early in the second and Vitek Vanecek made 20 saves to help the New Jersey Devils rout the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday. Defensemen John Marino and Jonas Siegenthaler, Jesper Bratt and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey. The Devils bombarded the Blue Jackets with 53 shots and won for the sixth time in seven games after losing twice to start the season. Columb

  • Two Americans Killed in Seoul Halloween Stampede Identified

    ANTHONY WALLACE/GettyAnne Gieske and Steven Blesi were identified as the two U.S. nationals among the dead after a Halloween stampede killed more than 150 people in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood on Saturday.Blesi was a Kennesaw State University junior, and just two months into a study abroad program in South Korea. He had reportedly long-dreamed of attending school in the eastern country, but was delayed for a couple of years while the pandemic minimized international travel, according to The Was

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.