Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) investors are sitting on a loss of 23% if they invested a year ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) share price has gained 12% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact, the price has declined 23% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Duckhorn Portfolio had to report a 6.0% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 23% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Duckhorn Portfolio shareholders are down 23% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 19%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 12% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. Is Duckhorn Portfolio cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

