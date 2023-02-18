What the duck? Mighty Ducks series canceled after 2 seasons at Disney+

It's time for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers to get off the ice.

The Disney+ series spun off from the trilogy of '90s movies about a ragtag youth hockey team has been canceled after two seasons, EW has confirmed. It's not a great day for sports shows at the Mouse House, as the John Stamos-led basketball dramedy Big Shot has also been axed after two seasons.

Game Changers premiered in March 2021 and starred Lauren Graham as a new character, coach Alex Morrow, while Emilio Estevez reprised his role from the movies as Gordon Bombay. However, Estevez exited after season 1 in response to the show's COVID vaccination requirement, and Josh Duhamel stepped in as the new adult male lead. Season 2 premiered last September and concluded in November.

Disney+

Big Shot debuted in April 2021, starring Stamos as Marvyn Korn, a disgraced college basketball coach who takes a job instructing a team at a private all-girls school. The cast also included Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, and Monique Green. Season 2 released all 10 of its episodes last October.

Stamos told EW last year that he had to lobby for the sophomore season. "Some executive said, 'Well, it's not a slam dunk for season 2,'" he recalled. "I said, 'Well, how do we make it a slam dunk?' There's not much like it on [Disney+], but I think that's why it should be on there."

