Duck Dynasty 's Uncle Si Delights Police Officer Fan by Asking to Take a Photo: 'Pretty Darn Cool'

Shafiq Najib
·1 min read
Drumright Police Department. https://www.facebook.com/100068804546584/posts/368740092096139. Duck Dynasty’s Uncle Si Delights Police Officer He Meets at Restaurant: ‘Pretty Darn Cool’.

Drumright Police Department

Uncle Si is still recognizable five years after his TV show ended.

On Saturday, Silas Robertson was visiting Drumright, Oklahoma, when a police officer spotted the television star during his trip to a local steakhouse, according to a Facebook post shared by the Drumright Police Department.

"You never know who you will run into," the Department wrote. "Officer Gerad Poole was asked by this gentleman if he could take a picture. Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. That is 'Uncle Si' from Duck Dynasty."

"He came to Drumright to check out the winery and eat some food at Joseph's Fine Foods!!" the post continued. "Pretty darn cool."

RELATED: Duck Dynasty's Rebecca Robertson Loflin Welcomes Baby No. 2, Daughter Holland: 'Christmas Miracle'

The post also noted that "Uncle Si told Officer Poole he was a huge supporter of the men and women in blue!!"

"THANK YOU UNCLE SI," they added.

Robertson, 74, famously known as Uncle Si, is a retired reed maker for duck calls at Duck Commander. He emerged as a breakout cast member on A&E's Duck Dynasty, in which he was notorious for his humor. The TV personality is also a veteran who was drafted in the Vietnam War.

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Television personailty Si Robertson attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Television personailty Si Robertson attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Michael Loccisano/Getty

The Robertsons rose to fame after the premiere of the Duck Dynasty in 2012, which followed their family business. The show ended in 2017 after 11 seasons.

Silas currently hosts a podcast called Duck Call Room which is available on YouTube. According to Duck Commander's website, he resides in West Monroe, La., with his wife, Christine. The couple shares two grown children, Trasa and Scott, and eight grandsons.

