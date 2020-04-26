The home of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson was the target of a drive-by shooting on Friday afternoon, as eight to 10 shots were fired from the road into the TV star’s gated estate in West Monroe, Louisiana.

Robertson told USA Today that several members of his family had come to live him and with his wife, Korie, on his estate during the coronavirus lockdown but that no one had been outside when the shots were fired.

The houses on Robertson’s estate are located far from the road, but one bullet broke a window in a house where Robertson’s son, John Luke, and his wife and child were living in. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also Read: Elisabeth Hasselbeck Claps Back at Meghan McCain for Criticizing Her Coronavirus Comments: 'Get Your Quotes Right'

“We were pretty shook up. It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property,” Robertson said.”Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before. I had just gone to the store when it happened.”

Witnesses said that the car was a Ford F-250 driven by a white male in his 20s, though other passengers were seen in the car. Robertson said that his family saw the truck drive by at least once before they returned and began shooting. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, which did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, is investigating the shooting and is in contact with Robertson.

Read original story ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson’s Home Is Target of Drive-By Shooting At TheWrap