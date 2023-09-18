Duck, duck … Jeep? The reason why Jeep drivers put rubber ducks on their dashboards

If you’ve ever driven past a Jeep, you’ve probably noticed something hanging out on the dashboard: a rubber duck.

While it may seem strange to some, it’s actually not surprising at all to other Jeep owners. In fact, it’s part of a game essentially meant to brighten someone’s day.

The trend goes back to 2020, during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Allison Parliament, from Ontario, Canada, randomly bought a bunch of rubber ducks from a convenience store and gave one to another Jeep owner with a note that said ‘Have a great day,’ the Wall Street Journal previously reported.

That’s when ‘jeep ducking’ or ‘duck, duck Jeep’ began.

“Everything felt like it was falling apart for lots of us and the ducks were a simple way to say, ‘Hey you’re not alone,’” Parliament told The Wall Street Journal.

Fast forward three years later, and there are now several Facebook groups and hundreds of thousands of social media posts from Jeep owners around the world who take part in the trend.

“Owning a Jeep Wrangler is like being in a club. They wave at each other on the roads and treat everyone like a friend,” Madi McKinney, a Charlotte resident, told The Charlotte Observer. “Getting a duck is basically a show of respect for your car from another Jeep owner. It’s so fun, and people display them in their cars forever.”

That’s why when McKinney sold her Jeep a few months ago, she made sure to pass along the rubber duck she was given with it.

Are there any rules for Jeep ducking?

Overall, the trend is really just an act of kindness amongst Jeep enthusiasts and there aren’t really strict rules. According to Parliament’s Jeep Ducking site, all you have to do is leave a rubber duck with a note attached or written on the toy in a spot that’s visible for the other drivers to see, like on the front of the hood, door handles or front bumper.

If you want to join the Jeep ducking fun on social media, snap a picture, post it and make sure to use the hashtags ‘#duckduckjeep’ and ‘#jeepducking’ online.