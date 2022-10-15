Duchess of York poses with Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis

The Duchess of York poses with one of the late Queen's corgis

The Duchess of York has posed for a series of photographs with Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis, describing them as “the presents that keep giving.”

The images, published on social media to mark her 63rd birthday, show the Duchess lying in the grass in the autumn sunshine as she plays with the two dogs, Muick and Sandy.

Wrapped up in a green velvet jacket and colourful scarf, she appears in her element as she cuddles them and beams for the camera.

She said last week that it was “a big honour” to have taken on the late Queen’s beloved pets, describing them as “national treasures” and revealing they had “been taught well.”

The dogs have had to get used to living with the five Norfolk terriers that live with the Duchess and her ex-husband, the Duke of York, at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

“They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now,” she joked.

The Duchess of York with a corgi

The Duchess of York pets one of the late Queen's corgis

Prince Andrew, 62, gave his mother two dogs, Muick and Fergus, during lockdown last March in a bid to cheer her up when the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital. The puppies had been found by the Duchess.

Fergus died last May but he was replaced with another corgi, Sandy, who together with Muick brought “constant joy” to the late monarch, who is said to have bonded with the Duchess as they walked them at Frogmore House in Windsor, a place In which she found solace and once described as “wonderfully relaxing”.

A source close to the Duke told the Telegraph last month: “The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting.”

The Duchess highlighted her close relationship with the late Queen during a talk to promote her Mills & Boon novel, a historical romance called Her Heart for a Compass, at the Henley Literary Festival.

She revealed the late Queen had given her blessing to write the novels and was her inspiration when it came to creating characters.

Story continues

The Duchess described her late mother-in-law as a “wonderful friend” and “the finest ever icon… legendary, incredible.”

She revealed she had given her a copy of novel in both English and French but said the monarch had urged her not to bring a copy back from Italy as she did not speak Italian.

“It’s been all my life that I’ve known the boss and there's no one like her,” she said.

“I wouldn't do anything unless the boss gave me her blessing though, and still to this day, I think about that.”

The Duchess of York with one of the late Queen's corgis

Two of the late Queen's corgis with the Duchess of York

Last summer was the first in decades that the Duchess was invited to join the Royal family at Balmoral castle, an indication that she had been welcomed back into the fold.

She is also understood to have spent precious time with the Queen, the Duke and their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, at Balmoral this summer, during her final weeks.

The Duchess had been staying at the Aberdeenshire estate when The Sun published photographs of her having her toes sucked by businessman John Bryan in 1992.

Prince Philip is said to have refused to stay under the same roof as his former daughter-in-law ever since.

In a statement released following the Queen’a death, the Duchess said: “I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express.”

The Queen had a lifelong, deep affection for corgis, having fallen in love with the breed as a child.

She owned more than 30 over the years, many of whom were direct descendants of the first, Susan, given to her as an 18th birthday present by her parents in 1944.

The then Princess Elizabeth had fallen in love with her father’s dog Dookie, a Pembrokeshire corgi, and wanted one of her own.

In April 2018, she was left devastated when Willow, her final corgi descended from Susan, died.

Her two remaining dogs were dorgis, Candy and Vulcan, but Vulcan died in December 2020, leaving the monarch with just one dog, Candy.

She is said to have stopped breeding them several years ago as she did not want to leave any behind.

However, she is understood to have been delighted when given two new puppies by Prince Andrew in early 2021, shortly before the Duke of Edinburgh’s death last April.

The Queen named the dorgi Fergus after her uncle, who was killed in action during the First World War, and the corgi Muick - pronounced Mick - after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate.

She was “devastated” when five-month-old Fergus died just weeks later from a heart problem it had since birth, having “seen Her Majesty through a difficult time of loss and grief,” a source said at the time.

He was replaced with Sandy by Prince Andrew to mark her official 95th birthday.