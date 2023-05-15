Duchess of York launches ‘no stone unturned’ podcast with longtime friend

Duchess of York and Sarah Thomson, an entrepreneur, are launching the podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah - Duchess of York/Instagram

Sarah, Duchess of York has announced the release of a new podcast in which she will “spill the tea” with Sarah Thomson, an entrepreneur.

Sharing the news on her social media on Monday, the Duchess said “it was about time” the pair got together in the new show, which is being released next week.

The description for the show says: “The Duchess and Sarah promise to leave no stone unturned, and no biscuit un-dunked.”

In a trailer for the podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, Ms Thomson said: “It’s about the highs and lows of everyday life - yours, ours and anything in the news.”

The 34-second teaser also included snippets of their conversations, including the Duchess saying: “Anybody listening to this podcast should really check out Sarah’s bright pink fabulous shoes - they look like Sydney Opera House on your feet.”

The weekly podcast will see the two “great friends” share their thoughts and perspectives on everyday issues, approaching topics with “infectious enthusiasm and a healthy dose of humour”.

They will also be joined by special guests and share personal insights to dilemmas provided by their listeners.

Ms Thomson, a longtime friend of the Duchess, is an entrepreneur who co-founded First News, an award-winning national newspaper for children aged seven to 14.

The trailer includes a snippet of her telling the Duchess: “I can’t believe you asked me that on the first podcast,” and the Duchess telling listeners “I dare you” to subscribe.

It comes after three other members of the Royal family have released their own podcast, as previously the Duchess of Sussex, Mike Tindall and Princess Eugenie have all had their own shows.

New romantic fiction novel

While the Duchess’s daughter Princess Eugenie tends to keep her production solely focused on her anti-slavery charity, both Mr Tindall and the Duchess of Sussex have used theirs to share intimate stories about their time in the Royal family.

Mr Tindall even announced he was expecting a third baby with his wife Zara, the Princess Royal’s daughter, during the podcast he co-hosts, called The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, in 2020.

The Duchess of York’s podcast is the latest move in a series of business ventures by the royal, including the release of a new romantic fiction novel titled A Most Intriguing Lady.

Last week, she attended the King’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle after she did not receive an invitation to attend the official crowning ceremony the day before.